📍 Jeudi 1 Février - 23h30/06h00
Club : ItinéraireBis invite Lauren Lo Song (+) Bassi (+) Domi
La Capsule : Alede
________________________
🎟 NOS TARIFS :
Prévente - entrée avant 1h : 5€
Prévente - entrée toute la nuit : 8€
Ent...
