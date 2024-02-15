DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bushfire+Au Revoir Heart+Supercoze+3371

Alex's Bar
Thu, 15 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Revel Girl Presents: Heart Break hangover featuring artists Bushfire, Au Revoir Heart, Supercoze, and 3371, and vendors!!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

