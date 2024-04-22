DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

late night drive home

Club Congress
Mon, 22 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsTucson
$22.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Monday April 22nd

Spotify Presale: February 6th 10am local

7pm

ADV $18 | DOS $22

16+

---LATE NIGHT DRIVE HOME---Acclaimed by Alternative Press as “reinventing indie rock”, late night drive home are bringing their roots of growing up in a small town o...

16+
Presented by Psyko Steve
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

late night drive home

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.