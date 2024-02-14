DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tear Drop: Emo Rap Night

Barbarella
Wed, 14 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsHouston
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

it's finally happening !! TX Emo Club Presents Tear Drop : Emo Rap Night on Valentine's Day 2024. Playing music from lil peep, $uicideboy$, xxxtentacion, juice wrld, trippie redd, travis scott, lil yachty, and more !!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Texas Emo Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Barbarella

2404 San Jacinto Street, Houston, Texas 77002, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.