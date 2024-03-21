Top track

Blackchild - Vagabundo (Nicole Moudaber Remix) [feat. Paco Osuna]

Paco Osuna presents Now Here

Club Space Miami
Thu, 21 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
About

Paco Osuna brings together a lineup of choice DJs on The Terrace for a special MMW edition of his Now Here party, Thursday night into Friday Afternoon.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Please check your DICE confirmation email for further details.

*** The*...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Paco Osuna, Nicole Moudaber, Melanie Ribbe and 2 more

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

