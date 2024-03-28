DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Balliamo: w/ FNX Omar, Redfreya, Haska

Brixton Jamm
Thu, 28 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Balliamo Discoteca celebrates its 2nd Birthday back where it all started, Brixton Jamm. On Easter Bank Holiday, Thursday 28th March join us from 10pm - 4am and immerse yourself in the rhythm, as we mark this special occasion alongside the one and only FNX...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

FNX OMAR, Redfreya

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

