Julie Christmas

Brudenell Social Club
Wed, 26 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After announcing her return to the European circuit with main stage shows at Roadburn and Damnation, Julie Christmas will be back for summer 2024. Alongside appearances at Hellfest, Roskilde, Oya, Brutal Assault and Arctangent, Julie and her band will perf...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents…
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Julie Christmas

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

