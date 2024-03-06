DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

IMPULSE (1974) - Newly Restored 50th Anniversary Screening

PhilaMOCA
Wed, 6 Mar, 7:30 pm
FilmPhiladelphia
$14.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
PhilaMOCA hosts a special 50th Anniversary Screening of the newly restored William Grefé classic IMPULSE! Post-screening Zoom Q&A with William Grefé!

Grindhouse Releasing is proud to present one of the most shocking and demented thrillers of the 1970s. Wi...

All ages
Presented by Grindhouse Releasing
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

