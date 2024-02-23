Top track

Stefano Barigazzi - Trembling Bones

Stefano Barigazzi live

I Candelai
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsPalermo
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Stefano Barigazzi

Stefano Barigazzi è un cantante e chitarrista emiliano, classe '96. A quindici anni forma il suo primo duo, i "Poor Boys" nel quale è chitarrista e cantante. Il progetto si ispira alle sonorità del North Mississippi Blues (Fred McDowell, R.L. Burnside, Jun Read more

Event information

VENERDI' 23 FEBBRAIO h. 22:00

STEFANO BARIGAZZI presenta il nuovo album "World Is Melting"

/ / / / / / / / /

“World is Melting” è il titolo del nuovo album del cantante e chitarrista emiliano Stefano Barigazzi, disponibile a partire dal 22 dicembre su t...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fat Sounds

Lineup

Stefano Barigazzi

Venue

I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Doors open9:45 pm

