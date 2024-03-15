Top track

DISCO TROPICO SIX

Metro Baltimore
Fri, 15 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DISCO TROPICO SIX

w/ DJs James Nasty, Emily Rabbit + Special Guest DJ

Friday, March 15th, 2024

Doors at 9:00 PM

21+

Rolling in like a warm tropical breeze🍃 just in time to thaw your cold winter 🩵 is the return of 𝓓𝓘𝓢𝓒𝓞 𝑇ℛ𝓞𝓟𝓘𝓒𝓞 . Let resid...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
Lineup

James Nasty

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

