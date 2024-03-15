DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DISCO TROPICO SIX
w/ DJs James Nasty, Emily Rabbit + Special Guest DJ
Friday, March 15th, 2024
Doors at 9:00 PM
21+
Rolling in like a warm tropical breeze🍃 just in time to thaw your cold winter is the return of 𝓓𝓘𝓢𝓒𝓞 𝑇ℛ𝓞𝓟𝓘𝓒𝓞 . Let resid...
