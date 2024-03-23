Top track

The. House of Piano DC | Women's History Month Edition

Location TBA, Washington D.C.
Sat, 23 Mar, 9:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for DC Edition of House of Piano with an amazing lineup of DJs for Women's History Month Special Edition.

Line up drops soon.

For VIP Tables & RSVP: Text / Whatsapp 202-599-6362 (Table minimums spend start at $350 + 4ppl )

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Soweto Global.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Location TBA, Washington D.C.

Washington, DC, USA
Doors open9:00 pm
