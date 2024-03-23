Top track

Blaqnick & MasterBlaq & Major League DJz - La Maluka

House Of Piano DC

Next Level DC
Sat, 23 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
About

Join us for a Washington DC Edition of House of Piano at Next Level DC with amazing lineup of DJs.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Soweto Global.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Next Level DC

15 K Street Northeast, Washington, District of Columbia 20002, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
800 capacity

