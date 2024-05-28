Top track

discrete (the market)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Claire Rousay

The Lantern at Bristol Beacon
Tue, 28 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

discrete (the market)
Got a code?

About

Simple Things is proud to present Claire Rousay live at The Lantern this May.

Tickets on sale now.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Simple Things Festival.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Lantern at Bristol Beacon

Colston St, Bristol BS1 5AR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
2000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.