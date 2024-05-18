Top track

Nora En Pure: Purified London

Studio 338
Sat, 18 May, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
From £38.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Making its highly anticipated return to London, Purified is set to take over Studio 338 on May 18, 2024!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FreeFromSleep.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
Nora En Pure, Simon Doty, Mees Salomé and 5 more

Venue

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Doors open2:00 pm

