Top track

Grateful Dead - Shakedown Street

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Shakedown Street: A Night of Grateful Dead

The Music Yard
Fri, 19 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsCharlotte
From $17.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Grateful Dead - Shakedown Street
Got a code?

About

Cruise on down to Shakedown Street, as we welcome back one of our favorite nights celebrating the legacy and music of The Grateful Dead! The roots run deep through The Music Yard, so grab your friends and family and come join us for night of blissful music...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Josh Daniel

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
750 capacity

FAQs

Event Details

- Doors @ 6 PM / Show @ 7 PM

- 21+

- Live Music

- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service

- Uber/Lyft/train to venue

- Drink responsibly

- No large bags

- No dogs

- Enter through the South Blvd entrance

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.