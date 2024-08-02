Top track

Bicep - CHROMA 001 HELIUM

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BICEP - CHROMA IN THE PARK

Finsbury Park
Fri, 2 Aug, 1:00 pm
DJLondon
From £59.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bicep - CHROMA 001 HELIUM
Got a code?

About

On 2nd August 2024, BICEP curate a one day festival in a beautiful tree-lined carriageway within Finsbury Park.
Two stages, two big sound-systems and some very special guests.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Krankbrother.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Finsbury Park

Finsbury Park, London N4, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.