DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Santeria & La Balera dell’Ortica sono felici di presentare il tanto atteso ritorno del GRAN BALLO DI PRIMAVERA
Con l'arrivo della primavera, la natura si risveglia e con essa anche il nostro spirito. I fiori sbocciano, il sole scalda la pelle e le giornat...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.