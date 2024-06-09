Top track

Fat White Family - Is It Raining in Your Mouth?

Fat White Family

Engine Rooms
Sun, 9 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Honeymooner & So Young Magazine presents: Fat White Family - Engine Rooms, Southampton

  • 14+ (under 16s accompanied by an adult)

Fat White Family are back with the most sophisticated, vital and flamboyant creation of their career.

The cult south-London...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Honeymooner & So Young Magazine
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fat White Family, John Francis Flynn

Venue

Engine Rooms

West Quay, Harbour Parade, Southampton SO15 1GZ
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity

