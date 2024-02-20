DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

AR Flamenco Presents: Tablao Flamenco with special guests Vicente Griego & Elena Osuna

The Century Room
Tue, 20 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
Selling fast
From $25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

($25-$35 | 7pm show) In one of Tucson's most intimate venues, experience the rawness and authenticity flamenco has to offer. This month features very special guest singer Vicente Griego & guest dancer Elena Osuna!

Vicente Griego (cantador)

Vicente, who h...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.