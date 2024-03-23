Top track

Conway the Machine & Cool & Dre - Give & Give

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Conway the Machine

La Bellevilloise
Sat, 23 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€30.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Conway the Machine & Cool & Dre - Give & Give
Got a code?

About

Conway the Machine

Won't He Do It Tour 2024

Réservé aux plus de 13 ans
Présenté par MC5.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Conway the Machine

Venue

La Bellevilloise

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.