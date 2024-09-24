Top track

Flirting in Space

Got a code?

Brad Stank, Ricewine

The Brooklyn Monarch
Tue, 24 Sept, 6:00 pm
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

*this show has been rescheduled for 9/24*

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents Anniversary Group
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brad Stank, RICEWINE, Snoozer

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

