INGESTED

The Underworld
Fri, 19 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“THE TIDE OF DEATH AND FRACTURED DREAMS”

EUROPEAN TOUR 2024

INGESTED

Special Guests:

FALLUJAH

VULVODYNIA

MÉLANCOLIA

Not many top-tier death metal bands can record and release an album a year and follow it with an extensive tour. That's hardly ever b...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by The Underworld.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Melancolia, Vulvodynia, Fallujah and 1 more

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

