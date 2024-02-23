Top track

Thawret Shaab (Bella Ciao)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Disco Balkan: With DJ Serhan Aydemir, featuring Live Performance by Yuri Yunakov

DROM
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$29.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Thawret Shaab (Bella Ciao)
Got a code?

About

Balkan, Turkish and Greek music DJ Party. Hosted by acclaimed DJ Serhan Aydemir.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DROM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.