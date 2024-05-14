DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blue Bendy

Kazimier Stockroom
Tue, 14 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLiverpool
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HSP PRSNTS: Blue Bendy at Kazimier Stockroom on 14th May 2024.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by HSP PRSNTS.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blue Bendy

Venue

Kazimier Stockroom

Kazimier Stockroom 32 Seel Street Liverpool L1 4AU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.