DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Foundations x Run The Track: Yung Singh

Patterns
Fri, 19 Apr, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Yung Singh

Nobody does it like Yung Singh. He stands as one of the most exciting DJs on the world circuit, having spent the last few years levelling up from local phenomenon to shining global star.

Refusing to be boxed in by just one sound, Singh’s sets can vary fro Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Line Up
Yung Singh
+ Support TBC

Nobody does it like Yung Singh. He stands as one of the most exciting DJs on the European circuit, having spent the summer of 2022 levelling up from local phenomenon to shining continental star. An open format DJ,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yung Singh

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs