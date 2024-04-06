DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RUSH - Len Faki, Daria Kolosova, Volvox, Concrete Husband

Knockdown Center
Sat, 6 Apr, 10:00 pm
For its third edition, RUSH invites techno legend Len Faki to headline, alongside Daria Kolosova, Volvox and Concrete Husband. The Figure Records boss is one of techno's most enduring and commanding voices, with a honed, focus style that seizes control of...

21+
Knockdown Center
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

1
Len Faki, Daria Kolosova, Volvox and 1 more

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

