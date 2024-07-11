DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jah Wobble was born in Stepney, East London. At an early age his love for reggae and dub music played a crucial role in shaping his musical influences. He thanks punk for giving him the encouragement to start playing bass. In 1978, Jah Wobble joined Public...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.