Jah Wobble, Metal Box: Rebuilt in Dub Tour

Third Man Records Cass Corridor
Thu, 11 Jul, 8:00 pm
$35.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Jah Wobble was born in Stepney, East London. At an early age his love for reggae and dub music played a crucial role in shaping his musical influences. He thanks punk for giving him the encouragement to start playing bass. In 1978, Jah Wobble joined Public...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Third Man Records Cass Corridor

441 West Canfield Street, Detroit, Michigan 48201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

