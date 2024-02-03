Top track

Give You Everything

Robber Robber, Marjorine, Lady Alice, FAME 33 DJ sets

The Sultan Room
Sat, 3 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Burlington, VT's Robber Robber is celebrating the release of their new single. Come hear their punchy angular indie- Krautrock, alongside Brooklyn's Marjorine and Lady Alice, while Fame 33, aka TJ Freda of GIFT, keeps it rolling between and after.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
FAME 33, Lady Alice, Marjorine and 1 more

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

