DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Anyasa is an Indian melodic house and techno artist signed to Anjunadeep. His consistency as one of the most proficient producers in the industry is clear from the balance he has attained between classical Indian sounds and modern electronica. This distinc...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.