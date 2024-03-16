Top track

Trifecta Records Presents: Anyasa

Primary Night Club
Sat, 16 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Anyasa is an Indian melodic house and techno artist signed to Anjunadeep. His consistency as one of the most proficient producers in the industry is clear from the balance he has attained between classical Indian sounds and modern electronica. This distinc...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Trifecta Records
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anyasa

Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

