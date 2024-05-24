Top track

SuperNatural Possession

Laura Jane Grace

El Club Detroit
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$40.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In the Summer of 2022, a 10-year journey came to an end in Amsterdam. Its final score, as the curtain closed and the lights came up, was comprised of the orchestrations that preceded and followed the final act: the buzz of a barber's razor, the droning res...

This is an all ages even
Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Worriers, Sam Russo, Laura Jane Grace

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

