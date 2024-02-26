Top track

Wicked Knife

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Trip Westerns

The Old Blue Last
Mon, 26 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wicked Knife
Got a code?

About

Formed in the clearing mist of 2021, Trip Westerns are a 5 piece rock n roll outfit, based in Brighton with “their roots comfortably buried in the soil of mid-20th century rock and R&B, intertwined with lashings of surf and psychedelia - revelling in the t...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Trip Westerns

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.