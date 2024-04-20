DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Islands (Duo)

Headrow House
Sat, 20 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Islands were borne from the ashes of the Unicorns in 2005. Releasing their first two records with London based Rough Trade Records, Islands went to release 7 more over the next 18 years, with the latest album arriving last fall.

“And That’s Why Dolphins L...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Islands

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

