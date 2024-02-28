Top track

city dog - burn the witch

City Dog + Split + thistle. | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Signature Brew Haggerston presents

City Dog

Having supported the likes of Buzzcocks, wytches and surfbort. Punk grunge trio are one off Brighton’s latest scene offerings. Being known for turning a mosh pit into an absolute frenzy city dog are all about l...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

city dog, Split, thistle.

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

