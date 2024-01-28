DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Oran Etkin

The Century Room
Sun, 28 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
($20-$30 tickets | 7pm Show) Please join the Century in welcoming acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Oran Etkin for an incredible, imaginative show! Oran is in town to perform at the Fox Theater on Tuesday for popular show for kids, Timbaloo! and we are lucky...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

