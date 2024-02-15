DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Draft #8 - Sodade - Epal - 22Carbone

POPUP!
Thu, 15 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
DRAFT revient pour sa 8ème édition ! On se donne rendez-vous le 15.02.23 au Pop-Up du Label !

PROGRAMMATION :

EPAL --- ampl.ink/eclats-epal

This is an 18+ event
Presented by VERTIGO.
POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

