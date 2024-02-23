DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
First gig of 2023. We got synth-pop, folk and ambient dream-scape sounds.
Line up: Ev Carm, Beauty Pageant, Saoirse Miller, Actress
Come join.
