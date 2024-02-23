Top track

D*mp & Saoirse Miller - Swan Song

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ev Carm, Saoirse Miller, Actress

The Workmans Club
Fri, 23 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsDublin
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

D*mp & Saoirse Miller - Swan Song
Got a code?

About

First gig of 2023. We got synth-pop, folk and ambient dream-scape sounds. Come join.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sleepover Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Actress, Saoirse Miller, Ev Carm

Venue

The Workmans Club

Dublin 2, 10 Wellington Quay, Ireland
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.