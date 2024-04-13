DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Prepare to dance the night away with 8-piece Ska, Reggae, Two-Tone covers band The Dekkertones as they play authentic Ska and Reggae from the 60s through to the Two-Tone era. Not to be missed.
With special guests The USUAL PLAYERS
A night of Ska, 2 Tone,...
Venue 2 (entrance through canopy entrance on Great Portland Street)
