The Dekkertones

229
Sat, 13 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Prepare to dance the night away with 8-piece Ska, Reggae, Two-Tone covers band The Dekkertones as they play authentic Ska and Reggae from the 60s through to the Two-Tone era. Not to be missed.

With special guests The USUAL PLAYERS

A night of Ska, 2 Tone,...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Wheels & Wax.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 (entrance through canopy entrance on Great Portland Street)

