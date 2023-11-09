Top track

Marco Carola - Play It Loud!

Teksupport: Marco Carola & Ben Sterling (SOLD OUT)

ArtsDistrict Brooklyn
Thu, 9 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$67.47

About

November 9: Marco Carola | Ben Sterling
ArtsDistrict Brooklyn

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Teksupport.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Marco Carola, Ben Sterling

Venue

ArtsDistrict Brooklyn

25 Franklin Street, Brooklyn, New York 11222, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

