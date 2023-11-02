Top track

Royal & the Serpent

El Club Detroit
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Royal & the Serpent is an artist entirely unafraid to bare the deepest and darkest parts of her psyche. After making her Atlantic Records debut with the 2020 EP, get a grip – highlighted by the RIAA Gold-certified single “Overwhelmed,” which captured the c Read more

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Carlie Hanson, Royal & the Serpent

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

