Ripper

The Courtyard Theatre
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
TheatreLondon
In London, 1888, a bold young woman reporter desperate to make a name for herself starts tracking a string of gruesome murders. When she finds herself face to face with the killer, they begin a deadly game of cat and mouse.

This is an 12+ event

Presented by Prudencia Productions, in association with The Courtyard Theatre.

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open7:00 pm

