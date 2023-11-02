Top track

Elba Rose / FHUR / XNewRoman

The Victoria
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7

About

Alt pop night featuring three of Londons emerging alt pop artists: XNewRoman, FHUR and Elba Rose plus a special guest

ELBA ROSE

Elba Rose is an independent solo artist based in Brighton, UK, crafting moody alternative pop tracks with hiphop influenced dr

Presented by XEF Collective
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Fhur

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

