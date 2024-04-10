DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A. Savage

Pappy and Harriet's
Wed, 10 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsPioneertown
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sid The Cat Presents

A. Savage

with Mali Velasquez

4/10/2024 at Pappy + Harriet's

"I imagine myself playing these songs in a small club that is slowly burning," says A. Savage of his second solo record, Several Songs about Fire. Born in 1986 in Denton,

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

A. Savage

Venue

Pappy and Harriet's

53688 Pioneertown Rd, Yucca Valley, CA 92284, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

