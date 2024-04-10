DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sid The Cat Presents
A. Savage
with Mali Velasquez
4/10/2024 at Pappy + Harriet's
“I imagine myself playing these songs in a small club that is slowly burning,” says A. Savage of his second solo record, Several Songs about Fire. Born in 1986 in Denton,
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.