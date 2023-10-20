DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

4am Kru : London

XOYO
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
About

London production duo 4am Kru have been making waves in the UK Jungle scene since emerging post lockdown, showcasing their immersive brand of 1994 flavoured jungle through their raucous live shows. This is live Jungle like you've never experienced before! Read more

Presented by Weird Science.

Lineup

3
4am Kru, Dillinja, SP:MC and 3 more

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

