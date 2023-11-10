DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sudanese singer Amira Kheir brings her enchanting North East African style fused with soulful Jazz to Grand Junction
Hailed as “The Diva of the Sudanese Desert” by BBC World News and nominated as ‘Best Artist’ at the Songlines Music Award, Amira has been
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.