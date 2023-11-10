Top track

Munaya (Dream)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Amira Kheir - London Jazz Festival

Grand Junction
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Munaya (Dream)
Got a code?

About

Sudanese singer Amira Kheir brings her enchanting North East African style fused with soulful Jazz to Grand Junction

Hailed as “The Diva of the Sudanese Desert” by BBC World News and nominated as ‘Best Artist’ at the Songlines Music Award, Amira has been Read more

Presented by Grand Junction and Arts Canteen.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Amira Kheir

Venue

Grand Junction

Rowington Cl, London W2 5TF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.