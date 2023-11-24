Top track

The Warped Tour Band: A Tribute to Emo/Pop Punk

Ember Music Hall
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsRichmond
From $20.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Warped Tour Band
Opening set by Triptonic

Doors open at 7pm

The Warped Tour Band: A Tribute to Emo & Pop Punk with special guests All Things Blink - A Blink-182 Tribute and Dookie: A Tribute to Green Day!

Tickets

GA: $15 Early Birds, $20 GA, $25...

Presented by LXGRP.

Lineup

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

