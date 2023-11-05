Top track

The Rumjacks + The Mullins + Jesse Ahern

Le Molotov
Sun, 5 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€20.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

  • THE RUMJACKS
    [Celtic Punk - AUS]

The Rumjacks est un groupe australien qui aurait bien voulu naître en Irlande. En effet, depuis leurs débuts (en 2008), le groupe originaire de Sydney mêle des influences celtiques à son punk rock. Auteur de quat...

Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.

Lineup

The Rumjacks

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

