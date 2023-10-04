Top track

Want You! Like a Cigarette

THE COURETTES w/ The Flying Faders and That Rob Macy from Save Your Soul

Metro Baltimore
Wed, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE COURETTES

with

The Flying Faders and That Rob Macy from Save Your Soul

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

The Courettes

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

