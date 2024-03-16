Top track

Specimen

Electronic Cafe - Wolfgang Flür (Ex Kraftwerk)

229
Sat, 16 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Specimen
About

This event is being hosted by the founders Andy McNab and Mark Wibrow of the fast growing Youtube Channel the Electronic Cafe. After the sell out of Electronic Cafe live vol 1 in March 2023, the guys wanted to bring some of the biggest names together for a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Electronic Cafe
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Peter Duggal, Tiny Magnetic Pets, Wolfgang Flür and 1 more

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 1 (entrance through double glass doors)

