Aden Foyer - The Ballet Girl

Aden Foyer

La Maroquinerie
Tue, 5 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€28

Fort de plusieurs dizaines de millions de streams en un temps record, Aden Foyer sortira son premier EP « The Ballet Girl » via Columbia Records.

"Cet EP reflète la dernière année que j'ai vécue, depuis la sortie du morceau « The Ballet Girl ». Les chanso Read more

Présenté par Allo Floride.

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

